Henry Moodie to perform in Manila

Henry Moodie is coming to Manila.

The future global pop superstar will hold a free busking session on 4 May at the Mall of Asia Sky, Level 3, Entertainment Mall.

Moodie will also participate in an exclusive meet-and-greet session and question and answer with select Filipino fans.

Aside from Manila, the international music star is slated to visit Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 5 to 6 May, and Jakarta, Indonesia, from 7 to 8 May for similar engagements.

The promising newcomer became a formidable name in the Asian region, thanks to the crossover success of his previous single “drunk text,” which peaked at number one on streaming platforms in Malaysia and Indonesia, and charted across Southeast Asia. The aforementioned song also gained traction and virality in the region, with notable covers from K-pop group NCT member Chenle, Paolo of Ben&Ben and Paolo Sandejas.

Moodie released the alt-pop gem “beat up car” on 29 March on all digital streaming platforms worldwide. This year, he will perform at several music festivals across Asia, such as Summer Sonic in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

Admission to the Henry Moodie: Busking in Manila is free.