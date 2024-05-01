Fresh, new scents for summer

Two limited-edition summer collections have been launched by Body Shop, featuring two new refreshing scents; citrusy Yuzu and floral Bluebell — one fancy bright and zesty, the other soft and fresh.

The collection includes a range of body care formats and sumptuous textures, making it this season’s beauty must-have, as you enjoy a glowing summer.

Vegan Certified, with over 90-percent natural ingredients, it’s the perfect lightweight body care to leave summer skin illuminated and feeling refreshed.

Melt over bluebell

Discover soft and creamy textures that apply silkily onto skin, in a fresh watery spring scent, with notes of bergamot, wild hyacinth and cashmere. The range includes a brand-new product innovation: the Bluebell Body Butter Melt, a skin-softening hero that instantly melts onto skin.

The Bluebell Shower Cream leaves skin feeling cleansed, hydrated and silky smooth.

Follow your routine with the soft, nourishing Bluebell Body Butter Melt, a new texture for The Body Shop, providing a dewy glow all over your body. Touch up during the day with the Bluebell Hand Cream for a delicate floral scent trail all day long.

Lock in the fragrance with a spritz of the all-over Bluebell Fragrance Mist.

Delight over yuzu

Refreshing and lightweight describe the new body care range infused with yuzu extract.

Skin-quenching textures combine with fresh and zesty citrus floral fragrance, with notes of bright yuzu blossom, pineapple and yuzu sorbet.

Start with the Yuzu Shower Gel, enriched with the extract of yuzu peel, cultivated in Japan, as well as calming aloe vera sourced through The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade program.

Follow with the Yuzu Water-Gel Body Yogurt, a refreshing and moisturizing cream in a lightweight gel texture. Complete the routine by spritzing the Yuzu Fragrance Mist from head to toe to lock in that summer glow.