Don’t be a red flag, try the blue!

While everyone is thinking about how to quench the heat in this extremely hot cruel summer, places with blue flags are now up for booking!

Surprisingly, in a good way, sustainability is one of the top considerations in a traveler’s list according to a recent study conducted by the World Travel & Tourism Council in partnership with Trip.com and Deloitte.

Said study revealed that 69 percent of travelers are actually looking for eco-friendly travel options and are willing to pay more to ensure their trips are eco-friendly and sustainable. Now that is such a major green flag! People are now more mindful of the environment and doing a little something extra for nature and the future.

Now, going back to the blue flag.

The blue flag symbol is an internationally recognized eco-certification for travel sites. The initiative originated in France way back in 1987 and was given to coastal communities complying with best practices to maintain bathing water quality and proper sewage treatment.

Why is it called a blue flag? Why not green since it is for the environment? The program got its name from a special project for school children who were asked to write messages which were placed inside bottles that were collected by the military, flown out to sea, and dropped in the ocean.

The bottles drift back to shore, demonstrating the impact of litter on the ocean. Trash thrown in the water will always go back to communities. Since then, the blue flag initiative evolved into environmental awareness and practices to improve the sustainability of sites visited by people.

In fact, there is now an actual qualification list for getting a site blue flag certified. First, of course, it has to promote environmental protection and education by putting up signages for visitors; second, the water quality is constantly monitored and tested for pollution; and, of course, there should be an environmental management team looking after conservation efforts and overseeing the communities’ and visitors’ eco-friendly practices. Not that hard to get the badge, right?

Some of blue flag beaches offer recycling stations, environmental education, and are known to protect marine life. If you are curious as to where these sites are located, Mexico has a total of 108 blue flag-awarded sites, including Isla Mujeres and the Albatross beach club. Spain has the maximum number of sites awarded blue flag certification at 712, while India has 10, including Eden Beach.

We definitely would love to see Philippine beaches in the blue flag-certified list. Definitely our country has a lot to offer. Other than the most famous Boracay, there are Bitaog Beach in Catanduanes, Isla de Gigantes in Iloilo, Bantayan Beach in Cebu, Pink Beach in Sta. Cruz Island, Zamboanga, Caramoan in Camarines Sur, and, of course, the famous fine white sand beaches of Bohol like Panglao Beach and Camiguin Island, among others.

Speaking of Bohol, did you know that traveling to the province has been made easier with its improved port facilities?

Yes, the Philippine Ports Authority has expanded the passenger terminal at the Port of Tubigon, installing air-conditioning and new security features for passengers’ safety. Dumog Island in Bohol is only 30 minutes from Tubigon and the famous Chocolate Hills.

PPA general manager Jay Santiago recently visited the Port of Tubigon to make sure that passengers were comfortable.

In case you’re looking for deep blue cave pools, Anda White beach in Bohol is one of the cleanest beaches you can visit. Anda beach is one hour away from the Port of Ubay. This port serves people traveling from Bohol to Leyte and Cebu.

Tourists are using the ports to travel and enjoy more of nature rather than just sitting in airplanes.

I wish our local beaches make it to the next batch of blue flag-certified tourist spots. The Philippines has a lot to offer and the people are so much warmer than the weather, truly a white flag for those who have experienced traveling around the Philippines.

From green, blue, and white flags, now don’t be that red flag! All you have to do is care for the environment in your own little way. While this extreme weather is caused by climate change, we can always start by making sure our areas, and most especially tourist areas, are clean and sustainable.

Who knows? We might be the next recipient of a blue flag! After all, whatever flag you wave, we are all in the same boat!