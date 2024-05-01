Crwn teams up with Jason Dhakal on new single

King Puentespina, also known as Crwn, finally unveils “Good Enough,” his first single release in over a year.

The track offers a glimpse into the album’s dance-centric theme, showcasing Crwn’s iconic production style intertwined with Jason Dhakal’s introspective exploration of self-doubt. Together, they effortlessly draw listeners into a deeply personal narrative.

Dhakal is said to be joining Crwn at his album launch party this 11 May at Nokal, Makati. Early bird tickets are available at bit.ly/seancebycrwn.