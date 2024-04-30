DSWD spearheads financial assistance payout in Pasay

A jampacked Cuneta Astrodome was seen during the payout of the financial assistance to different sectors in Pasay City which was spearheaded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as part of the many programs of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The payout of the said P2,000 financial assistance given to the barangay health workers (BHW), TODA, single parents, persons with disability, street sweepers and other sectors was personally overseen by Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano yesterday.

Mayor Emi in her message to the throngs of people in the said astrodome yesterday, which coincided with the "Kadiwa ng Pangulo" featuring cheap commodities, that the city government is very thankful to President Marcos for his assistance to the vulnerable sectors of society.

The Kadiwa ng Pangulo was selling affordable dried fish, vegetables, rice, sugar, and other prime commodities which the beneficiaries can buy.

The mayor said the selling of the said affordable commodities is a very big help to the residents since the prices of food is rising and those being sold in the market are quite high.

"The commodities here are quite affordable so our residents can save for their food budget and I am very thankful to PBBM for this and the financial assistance that he gave through the DSWD," said Mayor Emi.

On the other hand, the mayor said they have managed to increase the allowances of the school children from P500 pesos to P1,000 in which the city treasurer at first told her that it can't be done.

"The city treasurer said it is difficult mayor to increase the allowance of the students but I told him that we can do it and yes we managed to increase the allowances of the students in the city," said Mayor Emi.

Aside from the said assistance to the students the city government also provided incentives to persons with disability (PWD) and the single parents will be next to get assistance from the city.

Also, the mayor disclosed that they are now in the planning stage of constructing a super health center in the city which will be like a hospital in terms of services since it will have a free laboratory, checkup, and other services that a regular hospital is offering.

"Just wait for our super health centers to rise as the city government is continuing to come up with additional services to be given to the city residents," said the mayor.