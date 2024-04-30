Agri damage due to El Niño reaches nearly P5-B

The agricultural damage caused by El Niño has reached nearly P5 billion as drought remains a major concern in 41 areas or provinces in the country, Task Force El Niño spokesperson and Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama said on Tuesday.

"The estimated cost of damages to agriculture is P4.39 billion, affecting 77,731 hectares (in the Philippines)," Villarama told Palace reporters in an interview.

Villarama added that these figures are far lower compared to the worst El Niño year in 1997, where damages reached 667,000 hectares.

Citing the Department of Agriculture, Villarama said that 77 percent of the affected areas can potentially be saved.

Cloud seeding is being considered as a possible intervention, particularly in Region 2. However, Villarama clarified that it depends on specific weather conditions like the presence of seedable clouds and favorable wind directions.

He added that the decision to pursue cloud seeding will also depend on requests from local government units and that the specific budget allocated for cloud seeding is unclear.

"(The approval on cloud seeding) depends on the structure of the Task Force and the concerned agencies," Villarama said. "The Department of Agriculture and the Department of National Defense, supported by the Philippine Air Force, share the costs," he added.

He also a previously reported P15 billion budget to assist El Niño-affected populations, but clarified that the current spending comes from the agencies involved.

"Occidental Mindoro, for example, isn't requesting it because some are currently harvesting and drying crops," Villarama said. "They don't want rain to spoil the drying grains."

Meanwhile, Villarama said 131 cities and municipalities have been declared in a state of calamity due to El Niño as of Tuesday.

This includes seven provinces: Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao Del Norte, and South Cotabato.

While El Niño affects the entire Philippines, Villarama said the impact of El Niño varies from region to region.

"Not all areas experience drought, nor do all have agricultural damage," Villarama said.

The Philippines has one more month before El Niño is expected to transition to a neutral climate pattern. There's also a possibility of La Niña developing later this year.

"We urge water conservation because our resources are depleting. The Department of Energy warns that electricity demand rises with the heat index. Conserving energy is crucial due to water shortages and dry conditions that could affect the food supply," Villarama said.

"Our farmers are still harvesting, and this adds to the food supply. While vital resources are stable, conservation remains crucial to ensure we surpass the worst-case scenario," he added.