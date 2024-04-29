Trafficking victim rescued, escort nabbed

Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers rescued a female victim after a suspected trafficker tried to escort her out of the country.

According to the Bureau, the victim, alias Nina, was rescued at the Davao International Airport (DIA) after she attempted to depart the country via a Scoot Airlines flight bound for Singapore on Saturday afternoon.

Alias Nina initially stated that she was going to Singapore as a tourist with her employer, but she later admitted that she had been hired as a household service worker in the United Arab Emirates with an undisclosed amount of salary.

She also claimed that her male companion gave her the order to claim that she was going on a short vacation abroad as his personal housekeeper.

Upon verification, records revealed that the male passenger had previously sponsored the trip of another woman, who failed to return on her declared return date. He admitted that he previously escorted another female victim, who left for Singapore but was transferred to Thailand.

The man is allegedly leaving his victims stranded while he recruits Filipinos to work in the Middle East, according to the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued a warning to the public about the said scheme, stating that the Philippine government is having difficulties locating a Filipino worker abroad while rescuing or repatriating.