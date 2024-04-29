Marcos: More infra projects to come in Mindanao

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the government will build more infrastructure projects in Mindanao under the "Build, Better, More" program.

During the inauguration of the Malitubog-Maridagao Irrigation Project II (MMIP II) in Cotabato on Monday, Marcos told the residents in Mindanao that no one will be left behind in the government’s shift to a "Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines)."

"At this point, allow me to make a vow. It's not just irrigation that will flow into your lands. Many more agricultural projects will come," Marcos said.

"We will allocate many more services to elevate the standard of living of our fellow countrymen, especially those in BARMM. I guarantee you that our Build Better More program is not just for urban areas, it's for rural areas and for everyone," Marcos added.

Take care of agri infrastructure

Marcos also urged the farmers in Cotabato to take care of the newly inaugurated MMIP-II since the infrastructure will help ensure food security in Mindanao, saying that it is a people-owned infrastructure.

"With this irrigation project, the land will become a fertile field of grain. It will bring many bountiful harvests, nourish many families, and ensure their children will get their fair share of progress," Marcos said.

''It will put food on their plates, so that people may share their blessings at the table of peace. This irrigation would water not only the crops that we grow, but the peace that we want to take root in this land,'' Marcos added.

Malacañang said that the recently launched MMIP-II, with a total cost of P5.133 billion, spans 9,528 hectares of agricultural land in North Cotabato and Maguindanao del Sur.

Upon its completion, the irrigation project is expected to benefit 4,000 farmers.

It is also expected to provide water to over 10,000 hectares of farmland in Pikit and Aleosan, Cotabato, as well as Pagalungan and Datu Montawal in Maguindanao.