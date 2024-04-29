La Salle, CEU aim to forge finals duel

Games today:

(Ynares Sports Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Marinerong Pilipino vs CEU

7:30 p.m. — EcoOil-La Salle vs Go Torakku

Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle and surprise contender Centro Escolar University go for the jugular against Go Torakku-St. Clare and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, respectively, in Game 2 of the semifinals in the 2024 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The unbeaten Green Archers are heavily favored anew against the Saints in their 7:30 p.m. showdown while another fiery duel looms between the Scorpions and the Red Lions in their 4:30 p.m. encounter.

La Salle and CEU took the opener of their respective best-of-three semifinal series. A repeat in Game 2 would set up the two teams for a best-of-three titular showdown starting on Thursday at the same venue.

The top-seeded Green Archers, also the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines champions, trounced the Saints, 85-65 in the opener to stay unbeaten in six games and move closer to their third straight finals appearance.