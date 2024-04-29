CCP calls for applications to Virgin Labfest 19 Writing Fellowship Program

As part of the Virgin Labfest, the festival of untried, untested and unstaged one-act plays, the fellowship program provides an opportunity for aspiring playwrights to watch this year’s featured plays and staged readings, as well as participate in various talkbacks and engage in conversations with established playwrights and directors.

This year, the VLF 19 Writing Fellowship Program will run from 18 to 30 June through blended learning, with some sessions to be held online via Zoom and some to be conducted onsite at the CCP Complex in Pasay City. The fellowship will culminate in a stage reading of the fellows’ works on 30 June.

Interested applicants must be college students or young professionals, aged 29 years old or below. They must not have had any play produced by a professional theater company, not have had any play published in a literary journal and not have won in any national and/or international playwriting/screenwriting competition.

Applications should include duly accomplished and signed application form (which may be downloaded from tinyurl.com/VLF19WFPFellowshipApplication); one to two sample stage plays, full or excerpts, not exceeding 10 pages and written in either Filipino or English; and proof of vaccination against Covid-19. For unvaccinated individuals, a negative RT-PCR test taken at least one to two days before 18 June will be required for accepted applicants.

All requirements must be submitted via email to ccp.vlfwfp@gmail.com.

Announcement of the eight selected writing fellows will be on 31 May. Selected applicants should be present for the entire duration of the program, rehearsals and the culminating Showcase. A minimal registration fee of P2,500 will be required for all accepted fellows.

For inquiries on the Virgin Labfest 19 Writing Fellowship Program, interested individuals can reach the CCP Artist Training Division via landline at 8832 1125 local 1605 (look for AJ Jara) or via email at ccp.vlfwfp@gmail.com. Monitor the official CCP website and social media accounts on Facebook for more details.