Dylan Menor’s birthday bouquet wasn’t from MVP, manager clarifies

When a short video surfaced online showing a bouquet of flowers being passed to TV5 and Starworx artist Dylan Menor, tongues began wagging, especially as the bouquet appeared to have come from business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan.

However, the backstage moment captured on video after Menor’s birthday concert was not what it seemed.

Menor’s manager, Carlo Orosa, issued a clarificatory statement explaining that the bouquet of white flowers did not come from Pangilinan but from Huawei.

“As we stood surrounded by people at the back of the theater, a beautiful bouquet of white flowers was passed from person to person. After reaching MVP, it was handed to Chaye Revilla, and finally, to Dylan. The bouquet was sent by Huawei especially for Dylan Menor, a thoughtful gesture that made the moment even more special,” the statement read.

The clip sparked controversy as netizens speculated about the nature of Menor’s relationship with Pangilinan.