Aboitiz hails AI data program on women empowerment

BAGUIO CITY — The Aboitiz Foundation hails Elevate AIDA’s (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) as thousands of Filipino women are gaining new opportunities and changing their lives.

Elevate AIDA is a partnership between the Aboitiz Foundation and Connected Women aimed to empower women by giving them the tools and training they need to find meaningful jobs.

This program provides hope for Filipino women who are unemployed due to household duties and a lack of career opportunities, as well as those affected by the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Elevate AIDA provides vulnerable women in various sectors, including stay-at-home mothers, single parents, and displaced workers, with the skills they need to become remote data annotators. It prioritizes training for these groups, offering them a flexible work schedule that allows them to balance their responsibilities at home while earning a steady income.

According to the Aboitiz Foundation, they can become financially independent and contribute to the global digital economy with this in-demand skill.

Chief reputation and sustainability officer of the Aboitiz Group and President of the Aboitiz Foundation Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar said that Elevate AIDA is not just about providing training; it’s about empowering women to thrive in a digital world.

“We believe that driving gender equality and digital inclusion is key to economic growth and recovery,” she stressed.

Aboitiz Foundation, Aboitiz Group’s corporate social responsibility arm, stated that Elevate AIDA program is proof of the power of collaboration. Empowering women via technology and skill development is a common goal for Aboitiz Foundation, Connected Women, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine Commission on Women.

“By working together, they ensured that more women were reached by the program and that they received the assistance they needed to thrive in the digital workplace,” the foundation added.