PHLPost mail carriers deliver early to avoid extreme heat

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has issued notices to protect workers, especially the letter carriers on the field, who are in danger of possible heat exhaustion this summer.

To avoid possible heat exhaustion or other related complications this weather may cause, all postal areas across the country were directed to allow flexi-time in the mail schedule of letter carriers.

They may start the delivery as early as 6 or 7 a.m. and wrap up their deliveries before noon.

To uphold the eight-hour per day schedule, the remaining manhours shall be used to perform other activities, such as scanning or updating delivery information in the systems, walk sorting, and preparing the mail for the early morning delivery of the following day.

Across the country, managers and supervisors were reminded to observe precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illnesses among their employees, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

They should dress properly and comfortably in lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat.

PHLPost reminds employees to drink plenty of water to keep themselves properly hydrated, most especially during outdoor duties.

“Staying hydrated is important,” said Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos.

“We have to reach out to every letter carrier — and make sure they’re aware of the dangers caused by high temperatures and humidity. Their concern and well-being is of our utmost importance. Keeping hydrated is the carrier’s best defense against the summer heat,” he added.

Letter carriers should take a break when they are exposed to heat for a prolonged period. They should find shaded, air-conditioned, and well-ventilated places to cool off. After hours of exposure to the sun, they should make sure to take a cool shower or sponge bath at home.

According to PHLPost, it is important that every employee knows the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses so that they can get medical attention if needed.

Employees need to follow the organization’s safety guidance.