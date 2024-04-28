Heat wave seen hitting N. Luzon

Some 32 areas in the Philippines are expected to have a health-threatening heat index on Monday, with the municipality of Appari in Cagayan forecast to have its hottest temperature at 46°C.

Latest report from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) shows that 45°C is likely to hit Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas, Coron, and Aborlan in Palawan, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Virac (Synop) in Catanduanes and Roxas City in Capiz.

Meanwhile, 44°C is predicted at Laoag City and Mariano Marcos State University at Ilocos Norte, Bacnotan in La Union, Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela, Sangley Point in Cavite, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, Iloilo City and Dumangas in Iloilo, and Guiuan in Eastern Samar.

Temperature peaking at 43°C is, on the other hand, seen at Sinait in Ilocos Sur, Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur, Mabusao in Capiz, La Granja in La Carlota Negros Occidental, and Dipolog in Zamboanga del Norte; and 42°C in Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Science Garden in Quezon City, Nueva Vizcaya State University in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, Tayabas in Quezon, Legazpi City in Albay, Maasin in Southern Leyte, Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur, Davao City in Davao del Sur and Butuan City in Agusan del Norte.

29°C in Baguio City

The state weather bureau defines the heat index, also called the “init” factor, as the discomfort levelor what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.