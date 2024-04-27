Trib with a vision

World Vision, a global humanitarian and development organization, recently commended Daily Tribune for its generosity and unyielding support for the organization’s various projects that aim to help those in need, especially the children living in vulnerable circumstances.

As a way to honor and express their sincerest appreciation to Daily Tribune, World Vision celebrated them through Project Salute, awarding them the One For Children Plaque for mobilizing their resources and network to help children in need.

Daily Tribune has been a strong supporter of World Vision’s various cause-oriented campaigns such as the Reasons Campaign, #GirlsCan, and the Back-to-school campaign, helping raise awareness and funds to provide support to vulnerable communities in different parts of the Philippines.

“We are grateful for the enduring support of our media partners for being instrumental in creating awareness for our various programs and advocacies that empower Filipino children and youth to reach their full potential,” said Jun Godornes, World Vision Philippines interim national director.

In photo: (back row, from left) PuzzleBox BPO Inc. president Erwin Manansala; Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho segment producer Thirdie Caballero; World Vision Philippines interim national director Jun Godornes; John Louie Abrina of Daily Tribune; OneNews.PH website assistant editor Janvic Mateo; SOS: Serbisyo Ora-mismo, Sigurado! anchor Johnny Gomez; Roderick Abad of Business Mirror; World Vision Philippines public relations manager Deivid Rioferio; (front row, from left) World Vision Philippines brands and media relations Sharon Mesias; The New Channel president and CEO Apple Esplana-Manansala; Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho associate producer Romabel Yumol; Janelle Calamaya of Orange Magazine; Radyo Agila Edu-Aksyon anchor Laila Tumanan; Alagang Kapatid Foundation Inc. executive director and Alagang Kapatid TV5 93.3 TRUE FM and OnePH CignalTV anchor Menchie Silvestre; RMN DZXL News 558 UsapangTrabaho Weekend Edition anchor Lou Panganiban; 702 DZAS — FEBC Radio Oras Na Pilipinas station manager Josephine Alabastro; and World Vision Philippines interim resource development director Cherry Valencia.