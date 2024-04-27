Child drug mule yields P1M shabu, P15K weed

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), under P/Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. conducted a Metro Manila-wide, 24-hour anti-drug operation that resulted in the arrest of 18 alleged drug personalities and the seizure of P3.284 million worth of illegal drugs on Friday.

According to a report reaching Nartatez’s office, anti-drug operatives seized 483.2 grams of suspected shabu in separate sting operations conducted across the capital region.

In Quezon City, Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Police Station 3 (PS3) apprehended a child in conflict with the law (CICL) during a buy-bust operation at around 6:55 p.m. on 25 April.

The CICL yielded approximately 150 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P1,020,000 and 10 grams of dried marijuana leaves worth P15,000. The CICL was turned over to the Women and Children Protection Desk of PS-3 for proper investigation and disposition.

In separate operations, QCPD’s PS8 arrested Jonayrah Marohombsay Pagador, a supposed high-value target, and confiscated 110 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P748,000. Meanwhile, PS7-QCPD apprehended Alexis Vargas Acot and seized three grams of suspected shabu worth P20,400.

Operatives from the District Drug Enforcement Unit and SDEU of the Southern Police District also arrested four drug personalities in separate buy-bust operations.

The suspects were identified as Elizabeth Isidro, Kelly Basquina Padiro, Saiden Sulaiman y Mama, Raymar Perez Sabio (listed as a High Value Individual Pusher), Reymark Millares Roque alias Balong and Jomike Padayao Anista.