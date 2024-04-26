SMthing magical is coming to SM Mall of Asia

Filipinos are in for a magical experience as International Toy World Inc. (ITWI), an SM Retail Affiliate, proudly announces the arrival of the first Disney Store in the Philippines! The flagship store is slated to open at the SM Mall of Asia in September 2024.

Disney Store is the official home to shop the stories you love from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. With authentic products for all ages, shoppers can look forward to high-quality toys, collectibles, apparel, home products, and more, including select products from Disney Parks. There’s something for everyone!

“We’re excited to partner with SM and International Toy World Inc to launch the first-ever Disney Store in the Philippines. With this store, we will extend the magic of Disney beyond the screen and bring much-loved characters and storytelling to our guests through products that are original and exclusive to Disney Stores,“ said Sara Grewal, Vice President, Retail, Disney Consumer Products Asia-Pacific.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Disney to bring to the Philippines the unique experiences and products that fans have come to associate with Disney and Disney Stores around the world. It truly offers a retail destination for the whole family filled with wonder and joy," said Ms. Rose Marie Dylim, President of International Toy World Inc. (ITWI).