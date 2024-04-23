Smart Sports rules PSA Cup

The Smart Sports Scribes leaned on their smothering defense to stifle the Capital1 Solar Boys, 49-32, to rule the 2024 Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup late Monday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

AJ Bolando finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Reuben Terrado delivered 12 points, 11 rebounds to emerge as Most Valuable Player of the finals of this inaugural basketball tournament.

Terrado also bagged the Joe Antonio Sportsmanship awardee, which was named after the late Sports Editor of the People’s Journal during the awarding ceremony graced by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy.

In the first game, the Strong Group Athletics Press Row Bros secured their first victory of the tournament after downing the Say Chiz Smileys in overtime, 82-81, to grab the bronze medal.

Eugene Flores fired 30 points while Diego de la Paz and Karlo Sacamos chipped in 18 points each for the Press Row Boys, who suffered a seven-game losing streak but shone in the most crucial game of the season to salvage the third-place honors.

Meanwhile, Jonas Terrado of Say Chiz clinched the Season MVP title after averaging 19.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks in the eliminations before joining Bolando, Aldo Aviñante of Capital1, Jeric Lopez of Say Chiz, and Christian Jacinto of Capital 1 in the Mythical Team.