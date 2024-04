SNAPS

First couple welcomes Qatar's Emir

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos welcome Qatar’s Emir Sheik Tanim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Malacanang Palace on Monday, 22 April 2024. They have their photo taken at the reception hall of the Palace. |📷 KJ ROSALES / PPA POOL via Yummie Dingding