Boatwright makes good impression 

Naturalized prospect Bennie Boatwright made a good impression when he met Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio last Saturday at the Fairways Grill inside the Manila Golf and Country Club in Makati.

Together with SBP executive director Erika Dy, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone and team manager Richard del Rosario, Panlilio had lunch with Boatwright, who is being considered to undergo naturalization to help the national squad in major international events.

Panlilio said their meeting was very light and casual.

“It was a very pleasant lunch, kwentuhan, me just finding out who he is, how he is; it was very relaxed, he even tried halo-halo,” Panlilio said, referring to the former San Miguel Beer import.

“Bennie is very

mild-mannered, maamo yung character niya, very respectable.”

Panlilio relayed his initial impressions to SBP chairman emeritus Manny Pangilinan and SBP vice president Ricky Vargas, saying that “it seems we have the right guy.”

The 6-foot-10 Boatwright arrived in the country past midnight on Thursday from China where he played for the Shanxi Loongs in the Chinese Basketball Association.

He will be staying in the country for a few days before returning to Los Angeles to get his affairs in order prior to the long, grueling stages of naturalization.

A replacement import for the Beermen, who went on to capture the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup title recently, Boatwright took the first steps toward becoming a Filipino citizen upon his arrival, walking the same path treaded by the wildly-popular Justin Brownlee.

“I told him (Boatwright) that he’s a bigger, younger version of Brownlee,” Panlilio said.

“He’s very excited to be chosen, to be part of the Gilas journey.”

While Brownlee, who was granted Philippine citizenship in January 2023, remains Gilas Pilipinas’ top reinforcement, the 27-year-old Boatwright could step in within the next few years should Cone find the need for a more imposing naturalized player, especially heading to the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Brownlee will banner Gilas in the 2 to 7 July 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia, where the winner will earn passage to the Paris Summer Games.

‘He has played in Mexico, and he just came back from China. He’s going back to LA to be with his family who he hasn’t seen in eight months.’

Before turning pro, Boatwright played college ball at University of Southern California.

He suited up in 106 National Collegiate Athletic Association games for the Trojans and averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Though unselected in the 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) draft, Boatwright shone in the NBA G League and the Libertadores De Queretaro league in Mexico.

He then proceeded to make his PBA debut, replacing Ivan Aska and crowning himself and San Miguel as Commissioner’s Cup champions.

Panlilio said Boatwright is thrilled by the possibility of being part of the Philippine team that would make it all the way to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

”He has lived in LA for most part of his life, Bennie told us, and his family is still there,” Panlilio said.

“He has played in Mexico, and he just came back from China. He’s going back to LA to be with his family who he hasn’t seen in eight months.”