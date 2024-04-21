SAICT: EDSA Busway rules unchanged

The Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) on Saturday stressed that the rules governing the EDSA Busway remain unchanged after recent incidents of busway violations.

The committee said it would never allow violators to avoid charges, even if those involved were high government officials.

It cited as examples an alleged vehicle attached to a foreign embassy and another that was in an army convoy whose drivers were cited for illegally entering the busway.

The committee said the registered owners of the vehicles would be issued show-cause orders by the Land Transportation Office to ensure the integrity of the EDSA busway.