Ruivivar plucks silver, clinches Paris Olympics berth

Filipino-American gymnast Levi Ruivivar is the 10th Olympian to make book a slot in the 2024 Paris Olympics as she plucked a silver medal in the women's uneven bars at the 2024 FIG World Cup Series at the Aspire Dome in Doha early Saturday (Manila time).
Ruivivar clinched the silver medal after scoring 13.633 points and earned enough qualification points to book her slot in the Paris Summer Games on 26 July.
Ruivivar joins fellow gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza and Vanessa Sarno and pole vaulter EJ Obiena in the growing Philippine delegation for the Paris Games.