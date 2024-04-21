Makati, Japan NGO partner in risk-reduction project

The Makati City local government partnered with a Japanese non-government organization (NGO) for a two-day creative disaster risk reduction (DRR) training this week.

The DRR Education Program Development Training sought to create learning materials tailored for the city’s disaster risk needs.

Plus Arts NPO shared their specialized approaches in promoting DRR through creative and interactive educational activities focused on elementary and high school students.

The activity will also assist the city in designing and developing engaging learning programs and materials aimed at raising awareness and strengthening the disaster preparedness of students.

Officials from the Department of Education-Makati (DepEd-Makati), school principals, DRRM coordinators, and art and science teachers from public elementary and high schools in the city, as well as from the University of Makati (UMak) participated in the training program.

Ideas and recommendations from Makati City Mayor Abby Binay and the participants will also be used to conceptualize materials intended to help make resilience a way of life in the city.

In December last year, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) lauded the city for achieving the highest rating from the agency following its nationwide assessment of local disaster risk reduction and management councils and offices.

In its annual Gawad KALASAG (Kalamidad at Sakuna Labanan, Sariling Galing ang Kaligtasan) Seal and Special Awards for Local DRRM Councils and Offices, the city was given the “Beyond Compliant” rating, which is the highest rating given by the NDRRMC.