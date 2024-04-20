MMDA eyes awareness campaign during e-bikes’ ‘grace period’

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday announced that it will utilize the one-month “grace period” for the implementation of the e-bike, tricycle and pedicab ban on national roads in Metro Manila to conduct an awareness campaign on the matter.

MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Romando Artes said that the move is in compliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive which froze the implementation of the ban against e-bikes, e-trikes, tricycles, pedicabs, push carts and kuligligs from traversing national roads in Metro Manila.

“Our President is a compassionate leader, and he is sensitive to the sentiments of the public, as some of the violators claimed that they were not aware of the regulation, do not know the alternative routes, and have not yet adjusted their routine in the use of their electric bikes,” Artes said.

He added that the agency will also check on how to cancel the citation tickets issued to 290 violators and the return of 69 impounded vehicles from 17 April until the suspension of the issuance of tickets yesterday morning.

“We will find a way to make the directive of the President retroactive,” Artes said on the temporary suspension of MMDA regulation 24-002 Series of 2024.

Under the grace period, the MMDA will continue flagging down violators of the ban but will not issue tickets and the vehicles will not be impounded and will instead inform the violator on the regulation and advise alternate roads they can use.

“We will strengthen the widest dissemination of information through the media, social media platforms, and all other mediums of the local government units,” said Artes, citing that consultations and conferences have been conducted while announcements and advisories have been issued to the public prior to enforcement of the ban.

The MMDA and Metro Manila local government units will focus on informing the public on the alternative routes that users of the vehicles covered by the regulation can traverse.

“We will meet with the LGUs’ traffic officials for the identification of alternate routes in Metro Manila,” Artes said.

Before the grace period ends, Artes said they will submit a report and make necessary recommendations to the President.

He added that the P2,500 penalty for violators will also remain once they resume the issuance of tickets, explaining that such a penalty is really “punitive” because repetitive violations of the law occur when the penalty is minimal.

Meantime, the MMDA chief brushed off criticisms on the strict implementation of the regulation, stressing that they will strictly enforce the rules without partiality.

Previously, the Land Transportation Office has released guidelines on the registration of light electric vehicles, which users should all follow.