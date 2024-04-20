Malay ‘lures’ POGO operators

The local government of Malay, Aklan on Friday is pushing the enticement of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) to conduct their operations at the mainland of Malay and Caticlan, the jump-off point of the world-renowned Boracay Island.

This comes amid the continuing call of some lawmakers to eliminate the presence of POGOs in the country because of the rise of related crimes last year.

Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista disclosed his administration’s plans for Mainland Malay is to allow POGO operations, as well as greenlighting Casino operations and the construction of high-rise buildings during the the Boracay Business Forum presented by Global Tourism Business Association and One Klik Events Management.

In an exclusive interview, Bautista clarified that they will just open Boracay for POGO investments if investors are interested.

“We need more investments and employment. But we will only POGO operators that are following regulations. As I have said, “bawal ang pasaway sa Boracay.” We can allow foreign nationals to work here but we can also provide jobs for Malay residents, as we have an ongoing ordinance that investors’ workforce should compose of 40 percent that are living in Malay,” Bautista said.

Malay, home to 69,797 residents, is one of the 17 municipalities that comprise the Province of Aklan, having a land area of 6,601 hectares, comprising only 3.63 percent of the total land area of the province.

It includes the 1,006.64 hectares land area of Boracay Island.

“The purpose of luring these POGO operators is for us to benefit in terms of livelihood and revenues. But if these firms will be the only ones reaping the benefits, then what’s the point of luring them?” Bautista said.

As of 15 April 2024, 630, 648 tourists visited Malay, including those who visited Boracay, based on the records of the Malay Tourism Office, which was presented by Mayor Bautista during the event.

Of the said numbers, more than 162,000 are foreign tourists; 459,000 are domestic, and more than 8,000 plus are overseas Filipino workers.

The top foreign markets for Malay are Koreans, Chinese, Americans, Taiwanese, Australians, Russians, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Canada.

To date, there are 430 accredited accommodation establishments, such as hotels, and 14,731 accommodation rooms operating in Malay.

Aside from POGOs and casinos, Mayor Bautista said Malay future plans include tourism renewal of Boracay; a controlled and efficient connection of Malay and mainland via the construction of a bridge; diversion, circumferential, and lateral roads in the mainland; waterfront development projects in the mainland; housing project (Boracay workers village); and the development of the new city center, including a city hall.

Meanwhile, Department of Tourism Region 6 regional director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez said that is the first time that they heard the plans of Bautista, which were laid down in front of foreign dignitaries from Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Cambodia, Taiwan, Laos, Pakistan and India.

“This is also new for us. But we haven’t received any order on whether to support or not the plans of Mayor Bautista, as he is under the Department of Interior and Local Government, while we are from the DoT,” Rodriguez said.

Last February, the House Committee on Games and Amusement approved House Bill 5082 and House Resolution 1197, measures that seek to ban POGOs and declare their operations illegal.

HR 1197 author Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro, 2nd District) explained that his call to ban POGOs in the country is based on Article II, Section 5 of the Constitution which provides that “the maintenance of peace and order, the protection of life, liberty and property, and the promotion of the general welfare are essential to the enjoyment by the people of the blessings of a democracy.”

Rodriguez cited Philippine National Police data showing that 4,039 victims of POGO-related crimes were recorded in the first six months of 2023.

He said these particular cases include human trafficking, forcible abduction, homicide, illegal detention, kidnapping for ransom, theft, robbery, extortion, serious physical injuries, swindling, grave coercion, investment scam, cryptocurrency scam and love scam.