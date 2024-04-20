Biazon elated over ‘unmodified opinion’ on financial report

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon on Friday expressed elation over the Commission on Audit’s (CoA) “unmodified opinion” on his local govenrment’s financial report for 2023.

The “unmodified opinion” — according to state auditors — is issued when the auditor concludes that the financial statements are prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.

It also includes due consideration on quantitative and qualitative materiality established based on the prescribed CoA’s audit guidelines.

Biazon stressed that it was not the first time that the Muntinlupa City government got CoA’s “best auditing remark” as in 2021, the city government also received an “unmodified opinion” for its financial report.

“This only means that the city government maintains to be transparent, accurate and compliant when it comes to financial matters — a testament to our honest and orderly administration of city funds,” Biazon said.