WATCH OUT, OBIENA!

PARIS, France (AFP) — Armand “Mondo” Duplantis kicks off his outdoor season at the Xiamen Diamond League meet on Saturday confident that his “inner” competition will keep pushing him to new heights.

The United States-born Swedish has dominated men’s pole vaulting over the last three seasons, setting seven world records and packing out his trophy case as opponents fail to keep pace.

In an interview with AFP, Duplantis fired out a warning shot to any potential rivals, stating with his trademark confidence that now was the time to aim for some big heights with the Olympics approaching.

Emerging as the biggest threat to his dominance is Filipino Ernest John Obiena, who finished 11th in the Tokyo Olympics but soared to becoming the second-best pole vaulter in the world based on the World Athletics ranking.

After all, he had already beaten Duplantis in the past and a shocking victory in Paris will definitely be greatly celebrated by sports-loving Filipinos.

But Duplantis asserted that it won’t happen.

“My form is good,” the 24-year-old said.

“It’s about that time to start having to get into really good form for Paris.”

Duplantis has already won the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow this year, his second global under-cover title.

It added to a vast medal haul that includes Olympic gold from Tokyo, two world outdoor titles and two European golds. A third European title, in Rome in June, is also firmly in his crosshairs.

“The Euros are very big and come before the Olympics,” he said.

“So it’s something that I have a lot of focus on at the moment when it comes and it’s another title that you want to add to the collection.”

“It would be great to get a third there.”

Duplantis is a rare entity in the world of track and field, often sealing victory when most of the field has dropped out.

Having seen off the opponent who gets closest on the day, he then enters another phase of the competition, more often than not ending with a tilt at yet another world record.

He insisted that the pressure of performing all alone had become the norm.

“For the most part you get pretty used to it,” he said.

“I expect those kinds of things out of myself and I expect myself to be attempting more records at most competitions, or the competitions where the conditions are good and everything is set up and in place for me to attempt those kinds of heights.”

Duplantis added: “I just try to get the most out of myself every single competition.

“I hope that it ends up at a world record attempt and or a record.”

“I want it just as much as everybody else does. So I think that kind of outweighs all the pressure.”

Duplantis, whose world record stands at 6.23 meters, told AFP at the event organized by his sponsor Puma that he remained highly motivated.

“It is probably competition within yourself, whether you’re the best in the world or you’re just starting out.”