Las Piñas cops arrest SPD's 3rd most wanted person

Las Piñas City police caught the third most wanted person identified by the Southern Police District during an anti-crime operation.

The suspect known as alias Marion, 38 years old, was apprehended at 7:00 p.m. on 19 April 2024 in Brgy. Almanza Dos, Las Piñas City. Alias Marion had been listed as the third most wanted person by the SPD for the month of April 2024.

The arrest was made by operatives of the Warrant and Subpoena Section and the Station Intelligence Section of the Las Piñas City Police Station.

The suspect was apprehended due to an arrest warrant for three counts of sexual assault, filed under CC No. 24-0202, 24-0203, and 24-0204.

The warrant was issued by Presiding Judge Mildred Jacinto Marquez of Family Court Branch 2, Las Piñas City, on 18 March 2024. The bail recommended was set at P600,000.