Smart, Capital1 forge PSA Cup title duel

The Smart Sports Scribes and the Capital 1 Solar Boys forged a championship duel after pulling off similar thrilling wins in the semis of the 2024 Philippine Sportswriters Association Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium late Tuesday.

Smart took the smile out of the Say Chiz Smileys in overtime, 54-53, while Capital1 weakened the Strong Group Athletics Press Row Boys, 71-70, in the night cap.

The knockout championship match between Capital1 and Smart as well as the battle for third between Say Chiz and SGA are set next Monday.

Reuben Terrado scored 10 points including a jumper that gave the twice-to-beat armed Sports Scribes a one-point lead, 54-53, with under five seconds left in the extra period of the first match.

Cedelf Tupas, battling sickness, hoisted the final shot but his off-balanced release missed the mark as Smart emerged triumphant in the tightly-contested ball game.

Smart and Say Chiz went toe-to-toe especially in the final frame, trading baskets until Bobby Andaya nailed a jumper that made it a 52-50 advantage for the Sports Scribes in the waning seconds.