Las Piñas City Council reviews proposal for establishment of NSHS campus

The Las Piñas City Council holds its 78th regular session discussing important proposals that include the establishment of a National Senior High School (NSHS).

The series of proposals was tackled to improve local infrastructure and enhance community services citywide.

Discussed on the said session was the request from the City Schools Division Superintendent to establish the Las Piñas City National Senior High School - Gatchalian Campus, which aims to provide targeted educational facilities for the growing population of Barangay Manuyo Dos.

The session also reviewed numerous infrastructure projects proposed by the city engineer, including significant upgrades to roads and drainage systems across various barangays and the installation of new streetlights, enhancing public safety and accessibility.

Financial matters were also addressed with proposals for increasing the monthly financial assistance for police, fire, and jail personnel; and the approval of annual budgets for several barangays.

The council considered requests for waivers of penalties and interest on business taxes, aiming to alleviate financial burdens on local enterprises.