Classify Strait of Hormuz as high risk — DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) urged on Tuesday the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) to classify the Strait of Hormuz as a “high-risk area” (HRA) for seafaring activities to bolster safety measures for Filipino seafarers and all maritime personnel on board vessels traversing the critical waterway.

The move comes after the recent boarding of the MSC Aries by Iranian authorities over the weekend and the subsequent detention of its 25-member crew, which includes four Filipino seafarers, as it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our Filipino seafarers is not just a priority, it’s our mission,” DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac stressed.

“By spearheading the push for this high-risk area designation, we are taking a proactive stance to encourage stricter enforcement of security measures and provide our seafarers with the necessary safeguards during their passage,” he added.

Cacdac says the DMW will make the necessary representations with the IBF.