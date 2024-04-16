‘Sinkhole’ effects on Skyway integrity probed

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) disclosed on Monday that experts are now checking if the deep hole on Sales Road is affecting the integrity of Skyway’s foundation.

However, MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Romando Artes clarified that the integrity of the Skyway is safe so far.

“If we can see in the pictures, there are many Skyway poles there, so we also need to see if the integrity of these Skyway poles has been affected,” Artes said.

And while he stressed the safety of the Skyway, he stressed that they will assess the effect of the sinkhole and its extent during the day.

To recall, authorities on Sunday discovered a deep hole on Sales Road near Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

It was initially observed at 6 a.m. with just small cracks and quickly developed into a 3-meter crater that was 10-feet deep. The affected lane was temporarily closed.

“Right now, we are implementing a counterflow if necessary in that area as it is still not passable because it is quite dangerous,” Artes said.