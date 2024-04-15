Limit use of protocol plates, solon urges

The government should limit the issuance of protocol plates, also known as

low-numbered license plates, being issued to high-ranking government officials amid the continuing abuse of its usage.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez made the call on Monday in the thick of reports that some public officials are using this privilege to break the law, such as the improper use of EDSA busway, exclusive only for Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-authorized buses and emergency vehicles.

The President, the Vice President, the Senate President, the House Speaker, and the Supreme Court Chief Justice are the only five top officials authorized to pass through the EDSA busway apart from the aforementioned vehicles.

The use of protocol plates has been exploited and gained notoriety in recent years as it was being used as a means to breach the law.

Last week, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority authorities apprehended vehicles owned by Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson for encroaching on the EDSA busway despite being prohibited.