Debunking common digital gambling myths

Like any popular form of entertainment, gambling is surrounded by myths and misconceptions, some of which are perpetuated by gamblers themselves. Gambling primarily revolves around games of chance, where luck plays a significant role.

However, some individuals aim to profit from gambling, while others participate for enjoyment and thrill. Regardless of their motives, players should be aware of the risks involved.

To address this, leading gaming company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is committed to dispelling falsehoods and misconceptions about digital gaming. By promoting transparency, DigiPlus aims to cultivate a customer base of passionate gamers seeking enjoyment.

Myth #1: All digital gaming sites are a scam.

The truth: Frustration can lead customers to think that gaming apps are rigged. This couldn’t be further from the truth. For example, DigiPlus’ gaming apps such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and PeryaGames all strictly follow the regulations and guidelines put forth by PAGCOR. This ensures a fair and equal gaming experience for all users across the apps.

Myth #2: Gaming apps do not pay out winners.

The truth: DigiPlus has a standardized procedure for paying out winners across their various apps. Winning gamers must present proof of their win, together with the required documentation and personal details, to DigiPlus officials. Once all vital information are validated by DigiPlus officials, gamers will receive their winnings and will be required to officially acknowledge these.

In recent times alone, DigiPlus has held public awarding events for winners of cash windfalls that go into the millions. This proves that winners are celebrated by DigiPlus across all their gaming platforms.

Myth #3: You need thousands of pesos to win big in BingoPlus.

The truth: The amount of gambling money that a gamer starts with has nothing to do with their potential to win in the games. Each new game has players dealing with the same odds that they began their session with. And bigger capital does not necessarily boost your chances for winning in any game.

For this reason, DigiPlus games may be enjoyed by players from a wide range of economic backgrounds. Everyone can win or lose. As long as gamers have a reasonable and responsible attitude towards gaming, they stand to enjoy the thrill and excitement promised on these apps.

Myth #4: You can be very good at gambling.

The truth: Players must be aware that the games offered on DigiPlus apps come in two categories: games of skill and games of chance. It’s important to know which is which before playing their bets on these apps.

Games like Tong-its or Poker, for example, are games of skill that require an understanding of strategy and probability, which can be learned and studied. The sooner one knows the ins and outs of these games, the more proficient they can be.

However, a large number of the games on these apps are strictly games of chance. There is no such thing as a “winning strategy.” In these games, one’s odds reset at each instance of play.

Understanding the difference between games of skill and games of chance will allow one to develop a more responsible gaming habit.

Myth #5: Digital gaming isn’t addictive.

The truth: Irresponsible gaming can lead to addiction that has severe psychological and financial effects on players. This is why DigiPlus encourages all gamers to practice a few basic tenets of responsible gaming.

The first and most important thing to remember is that there is never any guarantee of a win or financial gain from digital gaming. This should never be considered as a source of income, but rather as a source of fun and entertainment. Users should only bet money that they can afford to lose.

Furthermore, it would be best for all users to consider money spent on digital gaming as lost; money gained from wins may therefore be deemed as just a bonus.