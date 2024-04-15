Cone, Kings ready sans Malonzo

With or without swingman Jamie Malonzo, Barangay Ginebra will be ready to rumble in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup.

Kings coach Tim Cone admitted that the looming absence of Malonzo will create a gaping hole in their offensive formation but they will work hard to fill the void and launch another deep post-season run.

Malonzo, who has been playing a key role in the Kings’ assault, suffered a freak injury after slipping in the waning seconds of their 95-88 victory over NorthPort late Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

He was seen limping as he made his way out of the venue, prompting Cone to brace for his potential absence as they enter the crucial stretch of the eliminations.

“At this point, he’s going to be out at least a few days. Hopefully, it doesn’t stretch into weeks or months. We can’t afford to lose him,” Cone, who also coaches Malonzo at Gilas Pilipinas, said.

“I just checked on him briefly in the locker room so there wasn’t really an opportunity to test the waters over there. He’s such a valuable part of our team. He’s such a great teammate and everybody loves him.”

Right now, the Kings are at the third spot with a 5-3 win-loss card, forcing them to win their last three games to clinch one of the two twice-to-beat incentives in the next round.

They will face TNT Tropang Giga on Friday at the Philsports Arena before flying to Cagayan de Oro to clash with struggling Converge on 278 April.

Ginebra will wrap up its elimination round campaign on 5 May against NLEX also at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Cone said things will not be easy with Malonzo sitting on the bench.

It, however, will be an opportunity to test other players, including Ralph Cu, who erupted for 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists against the Batang Pier, as well as Scottie Thompson, who dropped 10 points in his second game after a back injury.

“Here’s hoping that it’s not too serious, so we’ll see,” Cone said.

“We’re all gonna be feeling bad if he’s not able to play. But just like any other thing, it’s next man up.”