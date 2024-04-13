Tamayo highlights air safety partnership

During the "Balik Fernando" Philippine Air Force Flying School Alumni Homecoming 2024 in Lipa, Batangas, CAAP Director General Captain Manuel L. Tamayo underscored the significance of cooperation between CAAP and the Philippine Air Force.

The aim is to bolster flight safety standards for both agencies, ensuring the utmost safety in aviation operations.

As the guest of honor at this year's Balik Fernando, Capt. Tamayo stated that although the PAF has a different mission, the two agencies have established cooperation and communication because they share the same skies, adhere to the same laws and regulations, and utilize common resources like airports and navigational aids.

"The PAF is a member of our State Safety Program steering committee. It is tasked with providing policy guidance and direction in managing national aviation safety risks. Through this collaborative effort, we have developed new safety policies and initiatives," he added.

The CAAP Chief also enthusiastically emphasized the organization's ongoing efforts to enhance aviation safety. They include night-rating airports to improve nighttime flying accessibility and safety and continuous enhancements to air traffic control, communication, and navigation systems.

Furthermore, DG Tamayo extended an invitation to the Air Force to attend several aviation-related activities, including the inaugural State Safety Summit of CAAP, which is scheduled for later this year.

During the event, Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreño, the commanding general of the Philippine Air Force, formally introduced DG Capt. Tamayo, the distinguished guest of honor, who graduated from the Philippine Air Force Flying School (PAFFS) in 1975. His career path since leaving PAFFS has been characterized by remarkable achievements in the commercial aviation sector, the military, and government service at the Department of Transportation.