Report to LTO, Escudero orders EDSA busway ‘violator’

Senator Francis Escudero on Friday admitted that the vehicle bearing a senator’s license plate was his as he also extended his apology and explanation regarding the incident which transpired on Thursday.

Escudero — in a statement sent to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) — stressed that the use of the vehicle with protocol license plate No. 7 was unauthorized as it was driven by a family member of his.

“Following the incident, I have directed the driver to appear before the LTO to comply with the show-cause order issued to him and to answer the charges he faces for the violation,” Escudero said.

“I do not personally use the protocol license plates issued to me, and forthwith the protocol plates involved in the incident will be surrendered to the LTO,” he added.

To recall, traffic enforcers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) flagged a black Toyota Land Cruiser bearing the plate Number 7 for using the busway in EDSA Ortigas area.

After the vehicle halted at the Ortigas Avenue MRT Station, the driver of the vehicle was confronted by several MMDA and SAICT members and to their surprise, the driver just rolled down the window and handed his driver’s license, telling the officials that they were in a hurry and sped off.

“I apologize to the public and my colleagues in the Senate for this oversight. Moving forward, I commit to ensure that the protocol plates entrusted to me are used appropriately, consistent with the provisions of Executive Order 56, s. 2024,” Escudero said.

He added that the No. 7 protocol plate was also abused because vehicles with these plates are not allowed to use bus lanes.

Escudero also commended the traffic enforcers for doing their job well.

“I commend the authorities for their vigilance and reiterate my support for government efforts to ensure that traffic rules and regulations in Metro Manila are observed by all — regardless of rank, title or position,” Escudero said.

Under Section 2 of EO 56, “the assignment and transfer of protocol license plates to unauthorized persons or motor vehicles is strictly prohibited that once violated shall be subjected to revocation of the granted authority, confiscation of issued protocol license plates, imposed with appropriate penalty, including administrative sanction, pursuant to existing laws, rules and regulations.”

Meanwhile, only ambulances transporting patients, the President, Vice President, Senate President, House Speaker and Chief Justice are allowed to pass through the bus lanes.