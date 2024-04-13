Men of principle

Seldom do we see people who are true to their word — people who say what they mean and mean what they say, like the philanthropist of the North, Luis “Chavit” Singson of Vigan, Ilocos Sur, who selflessly and generously helps servants of the Roman Catholic Church, my superior, Reverend Brother James Phillip Monserate, and confrere Frater Kim Frial of the Oblates of the Holy Family (OHF), among others.

In the Gospel of Matthew, the author wrote, “Say Yes when you mean Yes, and No when you mean No...” This tells us to be true to our word. By being true to our word, we gain the trust and confidence of other people and their respect.

Being true to oneself means thinking and acting in ways that align with our own values and feelings rather than the values of others. If we are living true to ourselves, we feel confident in our identity and pursue goals that we know will lead to our happiness.

No matter how difficult it is, we must remain true to ourselves, behave according to our beliefs, and do what we think is right.

As Christians, we can remain true to ourselves by identifying our values and understanding what we consider truly important to us. We should let go of others’ opinions and focus on what makes us happy, not on pleasing others. Let us embrace our strengths and recognize and appreciate our unique abilities and talents.

If we trust ourselves, we are sure that we are making the right decisions. By being genuine, we do the right thing. In return, such actions lead to higher self-confidence and self-esteem, greater optimism, and more satisfaction in life.

We must understand that being true to ourselves means being honest about who we are and what we want in life. It means not compromising our values or goals to please others or fit a specific mold, as some people do. This honesty can lead to better decision-making and the pursuit of meaningful goals.

I remember one priest formator who said that if one wants to become a priest, one has to hide his real feelings and should please the priests to ensure that no one will say or do anything negative about the candidate for the priesthood, which I certainly opposed.

To be true to oneself is to break away from pretension. As human beings, we are free to express what we truly feel and be what we want to be, no matter what people say. What matters most is how you feel about yourself. To be genuine.

Meanwhile, Quezon City Police District chief, Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, has warned the public that penalties await those who would violate Article 172, or the Falsification by Private Individuals and Use of Falsified Documents, in relation to Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

“The falsification of documents is a serious offense that undermines the integrity of our official records and poses risks to public safety. May this serve as a warning to those who intend to engage in such activities,” Maranan said.

Mayor Joy Belmonte is planning to impose stricter measures against the application, issuance, and use of Quezon City Persons with Disability (PWD) identification cards to combat increasing reports of record falsification in the city.

Belmonte issued the statement on Tuesday after the arrest of two individuals who reportedly falsified PWD IDs and confiscation of fake cards from several clients of the city’s PWD Affairs Office.