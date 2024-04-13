DA gets 2 new Usecs, 2 Asecs

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has two new undersecretaries and two more assistant secretaries.

This as Malacañang released a list of appointments for the DA, with appointment papers released by the Office of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin

Listed were Nora dela Cruz Oliveros and Allan Quimson Umali as DA undersecretaries, who will serve co-terminus with the appointing authority. Umali is now serving as undersecretary for administration, while Oliveros is undersecretary in charge of finance.

Designated assistant secretaries were Daniel Alfonso Nieto Atayde, who has been helping prepare the logistics strategy for DA; and Philip Chan Young, who will handle exports.

Appointed director IV to fill vacated positions are Rose Mary Gazzingan Aquino as replacement for Narciso Edillo, Roberto Tan Perales vice Rad Donn Cedeno, and Macario Dahan Gonzaga to fill the position previously held by Abel James Monteagudo.