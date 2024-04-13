BI denies entry of Chinese man wanted for phishing

A Chinese citizen wanted for voice phishing fraud was denied entry by operatives of Bureau of Immigration at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The Bureau apprehended Li Mingzhu, a 32-year-old, at NAIA Terminal 3 on 12 April. He arrived via a flight from Hong Kong and was referred for secondary inspection by immigration officers.

It was discovered by the Bureau that Li was the subject of an Interpol red alert due to his purported participation in voice phishing fraud.

The BI received a report stating that Li set up 31 cell phones with call-masking features in his car in order to enable the voice-phishing scam.

By showing fictitious numbers on their screens during the fraudulent calls, these phones were utilized to trick people.

It was claimed that his phone calls and deceitful behavior enabled a voice-phishing organization.

They said the incident had happened in South Korea, so their authorities issued an arrest order for Li.

The Suwon District Prosecutor's Office in Korea issued a warrant of arrest against him in April 2023 for violating the Telecommunications Business Act.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the importance of collaboration in preventing such crimes.

"This case underscores the necessity of international cooperation in combating transnational crimes like voice phishing," Commissioner Tansingco stated.

Li was excluded and boarded the next available flight back to his port of origin. His name was also included in the BI’s blacklist, barring any future attempts at re-entry.

"We remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent individuals involved in fraudulent activities from entering our country," Commissioner Tansingco added. "The BI is committed to upholding the integrity of our borders and protecting the public from such criminal elements."