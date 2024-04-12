Yaber projectors showcased

Yaber, a leading innovator in entertainment projectors, will showcase its newest offerings at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, running today until 16 April. The company will highlight the upgraded K2s premier theater projector and the all-new U12 home cinema model.

The enhanced Yaber K2s boasts impressive features, including 800 ANSI lumens brightness, 4K compatibility, dual 10W JBL speakers, Dolby Audio support, a short throw ratio of 1.3:1, NFC screencasting, Alexa compatibility, and an integrated Google TV stick with access to Netflix and over 7,000 apps. This combination promises an unparalleled audiovisual home entertainment experience.

The Yaber U12 has 700 ANSI lumens of brightness and 1080p Full HD resolution, delivering crisp visuals for content from Netflix and other streaming services. Dolby Audio further enhances the viewing experience with immersive sound. The U12’s portable design, featuring a rotatable gimbal and carrying handle, ensures versatility for any setting.

Also on display are the Pro U6 with 1080p Full HD resolution, 800 ANSI lumens, and built-in apps; and the compact L1 projector with 1080p resolution support and vertical auto keystone correction for ±40 degrees. With the Hong Kong launch, we can expect the latest Yaber cinema products to hit Philippine shores in no time.