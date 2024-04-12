Comedienne’s ex-partner deported

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) disclosed on Thursday that it has already deported American Lee O’Brian — the ex-partner of Filipino comedienne Marietta Subong, popularly known as Pokwang — last Monday night.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the American was deported onboard a Philippine Airlines flight to San Francisco, California after they confirmed that he has no pending case in the country.

His deportation stemmed from a complaint filed by Subong last year for working in the country without proper permits or visas.

According to the complaint, O’Brian allegedly performed services for several production companies in the country without obtaining the necessary Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and BI permits.

O’Brian was ordered deported in December by the BI after it determined that the complaint had merit and that he had broken the terms of his visa. The American submitted a move for reconsideration, but it was eventually turned down.

Tansingco said that as a consequence of his deportation, his name has been included in the BI’s blacklist, preventing him from re-entering the country in the future.