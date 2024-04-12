Bong Go champions improved access to medicines, healthcare services in Iloilo

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, attended the opening ceremonies of the Philippine Pharmacists Association Inc. (PPhA) Annual National Convention on Thursday, 11 April.

Held at the Iloilo Convention Center in Iloilo City, he underscored his efforts to enhancing the accessibility of medicines, highlighting various initiatives aimed at bringing healthcare services closer to the people.

In his address, Go expressed gratitude towards the association for their unwavering commitment to providing the Filipino people with essential medical expertise and enhancing the competencies of Filipino pharmacists to deliver quality health services on a global stage.

"With your impressive network, you have become a unifying force for pharmacists from all walks of life. The Association serves as a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and professional development, fostering a strong sense of camaraderie among its members," said Go.

"Today, we continue our collective efforts and collaboration in shaping the future of pharmacy in our country," he added.

Emphasizing the significance of the pharmacists' role in healthcare, he shared his initiatives to improve access to medicines, especially for non-communicable diseases, and highlighted his efforts in securing additional funding for the National Integrated Cancer Control Program.

"We were able to add PhP500 million for this program in 2021 and 2023. For 2024, we approved PhP1.25 Billion for the Cancer Assistance Fund," he noted, reflecting on the efforts to make critical medications more accessible to Filipinos.

The senator also shed light on the strides made in the implementation of Executive Order No. 104 under former president Rodrigo Duterte, which aims to regulate the maximum retail prices of essential drugs for chronic diseases, thereby making healthcare more affordable.

"The drugs covered by the EO include those which address chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and pulmonary disease, among others. I am urging DOH and other concerned agencies to implement this effectively and ensure the availability, accessibility and affordability of medicines needed by Filipinos," said Go.

Further, he underscored the enhancements done with the PhilHealth insurance benefit packages and the introduction of the PhilHealth GAMOT Program, designed to cover essential outpatient medications through a network of contracted facilities.

During a public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Health on April 2, Go emphasized the importance of enhancing the availability and affordability of essential medicines for Filipinos through PhilHealth's initiatives.

Meanwhile, Go also made several calls for unity and collective effort towards improving the Philippine healthcare system.

He urged the attendees to work together in championing improved access to medicines and healthcare services, emphasizing the critical role of pharmacists in achieving these goals.

"At ito palang Republic Act No. 10981, the Philippine Pharmacy Act, which was passed last 2016... Kung kailangan rin pong i-amend o may suggestion kayo, ay bukas po ang aking opisina," he assured.

Go also discussed his priority healthcare initiatives, the Malasakit Centers, which have reached a milestone by aiding more than ten million Filipinos according to DOH data.

He is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

"Ngayon ay meron na tayong 161 Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong sa ating mga poor and indigent patients," he proudly stated.

Additionally, to further bring primary care, consultations and early disease detection closer to communities, Go also advocated for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

"Natutuwa po ako dahil related po itong Super Health Center sa pharmacist… Nakita ko kahapon (sa Samal, Bataan), ang ganda po ng kanilang Super Health Center at puro medisina… Libreng medisina po 'yan sa mga Super Health Center tulad doon po sa Samal kahapon," shared the senator.

Finally, Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other legislators to bring specialized medical services to all regions through this enacted law.

Go also diverted the traditional expectations towards elected officials, insisting, "Ayaw ko po 'yung pinapasalamatan kami. Noong panahon ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte, pinapasalamatan kami sa mga programang Build, Build, Build, itong Malasakit Center, at iba pang mga polisiya at mga programa."

"'Wag ho kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami po 'yung mga probinsyano na binigyan niyo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo. Maraming, maraming salamat po," he added.

Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need, concluded his speech with a reminder of the transient nature of life and the importance of service to others.

"Minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede po natin gawin sa ating kapwa, gawin na po natin ngayon. Dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he said.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon," concluded Go.

Following the event, Go also attended the Philippine Councilors League Visayas Island Congress held in the city.

He then proceeded to the town of Pototan where he inspected the ongoing construction of a Super Health Center there, and aided displaced workers and recovering typhoon victims.