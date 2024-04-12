Beyond mining, education

Orica Philippines, a leading mining and infrastructure solutions provider, stated its continued commitment to investing in initiatives from early childhood education to promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

These efforts are designed to create a smarter and sustainable future in the Philippines.

Keeping its commitment to support its local partner communities and nurture the next generation of innovators, Orica Philippines’ programs are paving the way for education empowerment. One such initiative was a new free method of teaching mathematics for early childhood educators called “Let’s Count” — an early mathematics program to help develop the math skills of children ages three to five. Headed by The Smith Family, Australia’s leading education charity, the program was able to reach and support 25 educators from 14 local kindergartens.

Since 2009, Orica Philippines’ Science and Technology Education Leveraging Relevance initiative has been helping students be more engaged in STEM. Additionally, the STELR workshops featuring hands-on renewable models have helped engage the interest of learners as the program reaches over 35,000 students annually across Asia Pacific.

“Beyond educational support, Orica Philippines also assists our local partner communities through the improvement of educational facilities such as the development of the science classroom at the Carbon Elementary School in Limay, Bataan. Orica Philippines also provides equipment that improves the educational experience of disabled children at Limay Central Elementary School,” said Gordon Wallace, country head at Orica Philippines.