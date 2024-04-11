Explain economic cha-cha, lawmakers told

“Our (Filipino) people have zero knowledge of the economic provisions you wanted to change in the Constitution. Because not a single provision was discussed with them.”

This was the main reason given by Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon for lawmakers to act on if Congress and Senate wanted to amend some economic provisions in the Constitution.

Gadon, during his press conference Wednesday in Quezon City, said the public must be presented with specific provisions that the lawmakers wanted to amend and discuss with them in layman’s terms “so that they will understand.”

“That is why a False (Pulse) Asia survey showed 80 percent of the Filipino people against cha-cha (Charter change),” Gadon added, referring to the recent survey conducted by Pulse Asia which the Palace official said are owned and managed be people close and relatives of the late President Corazon Aquino, the one who authorized to change the Constitution after the so-called People Power revolution in 1986.

“Some of our lawmakers are also saying that it’s not the best time for cha-cha because the survey says so. These people (congressmen against cha-cha, and owners of Pulse Asia) are protecting the Cory constitution,” Gadon explained.