Endar, Francisco banner Blow-By-Blow

Apart from the Philippine Youth flyweight crown, pride and honor will be on the line when Albert Francisco and Dennis Endar face off Friday when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow makes its Manila debut at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate.

Representing the Johnny Elorde Stable of Sucat, Parañaque, Francisco battles Endar of the MP Boxing Gym of Davao City in ten rounds or less in a showdown of fight clubs proud of their respective winning pedigrees.

“It’s great to be back in Manila, the city where I called home during my early days as a young and ambitious professional fighter,” Pacquiao said, whose boxing program has done events all over the country, including two in General Santos City, one each in Ilocos and Cavite and in select Metro Manila cities.

Blow-By-Blow is shown every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ONE Sports channel with San Miguel Beer providing solid support to the celebrated slugfest.

There will be 12 other bouts scheduled in the slugfest that was arranged by renowned matchmaker Art Monis and finalized for approval by Blow-By-Blow executives Marife Barrera and Lenelyn Tomas.