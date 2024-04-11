2 druggies yields P204-k worth of shabu

Two drug suspects were arrested in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City in a police operation.
Authorities confiscated six heat-sealed-transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing approximately 30 grams with an estimated standard drug price value of ₱204,000.00.
The buy-bust operation conducted by the Taguig City police station drug enforcement unit around 10:45 p.m. 10 April 2024.
Operatives arrested alias 'Belga', a 50-year-old male, and alias 'Gaut', a 21-year-old male.
During the operation, two ₱200 bills utilized as buy-bust money and one black pouch were also recovered from the suspects.
Suspects are now in police custody and are facing complaints for violation of RA 9165.
