2 druggies yields P204-k worth of shabu

Two drug suspects were arrested in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City in a police operation.

Authorities confiscated six heat-sealed-transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing approximately 30 grams with an estimated standard drug price value of ₱204,000.00.

The buy-bust operation conducted by the Taguig City police station drug enforcement unit around 10:45 p.m. 10 April 2024.

Operatives arrested alias 'Belga', a 50-year-old male, and alias 'Gaut', a 21-year-old male.

During the operation, two ₱200 bills utilized as buy-bust money and one black pouch were also recovered from the suspects.

Suspects are now in police custody and are facing complaints for violation of RA 9165.