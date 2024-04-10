Solon pushes senior high traffic law education

Senator Robin Padilla on Tuesday proposed the inclusion of traffic laws in the curriculum of senior high schools to help resolve the country’s traffic woes.

The lawmaker stressed that road courtesy, discipline and education for motorists and drivers, along with clarity on enforcement of traffic laws, are among the keys to solving the scourge of traffic in Metro Manila and other urbanized areas in the country.

“My office has been studying how to fix the country’s land transportation for months,” said Padilla in a statement.

“Among the keys to this are road courtesy and discipline, driver education of new motorists in Senior High School — which may be included in the curriculum of the Department of Education so our drivers will learn both national and international driving laws, the right values before joining our workforce,” he added.