BI intercepts illegally recruited women at Cebu

A woman illegally recruited to work as a tutor and house help foiled by immigration officers at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

The Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) chief, Bienvenido Castillo III, reported the interception of a female victim who attempted to depart the country via a Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight bound for Bangkok on April 2 at MCIA.

The 26-year-old victim, whose name was withheld in compliance with anti-trafficking laws, said that she was sponsored by a Chinese national whom she met on a Facebook group.

She also admitted that she had been recruited with the promise of a PHP 25,000 monthly salary to work as a domestic helper and private tutor. Even after learning of the illegality of her recruitment, still she attempted to leave the country.

Buerau of Immigration officers also noted that the victim had been initially stopped last March.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco reiterated the agency’s warning against online recruitment.

“We have observed that many of these trafficking victims are often recruited through Messenger or groups on social media,” said Tansingco.

“Avoid entertaining such officers, and only apply through legal means, through the Department of Migrant Workers,” he added.

Her case was endorsed by the MCIA Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation against her recruiters.