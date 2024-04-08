Right to marry

Dear Paulene,

The Hotel Policy which prohibits its employees from marrying during their employment is a violation of the provisions of the Labor Code.

Article 136 of the Labor Code, as renumbered, provides the following:

“Article 136. Stipulation Against Marriage. It shall be be unalwful for an employer to require as a condition of the employment or continuation of employment that a woman employee shall not get married or to stipulate expressly or tacitly that upon getting married, a woman employee shall be deemed resigned or separated, or to actually dismiss, discharge, discriminate or otherwise prejudice a female employee merely by reason of her marriage.

You can go to the NLRC Regional Arbitration Branch 4 in Calamba, Laguna, and file a complaint for illegal dismissal.

I hope I was able to help you based on the facts you stated.

Atty. Vlad del Rosario